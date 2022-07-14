Tollitt was listed among the Pools squad at Stokesley Sports Club and impressed in the 6-0 win over non-league side Billingham Synthonia last weekend, playing a hand in a number of the goals scored, before earning another 45 minutes against Marske United on Tuesday.

Tollitt came close to opening the scoring in the first half at Mount Pleasant when hitting the post in what was another decent cameo from the winger.

And although the opposition steps up over the next fortnight for Pools as we progress towards the start of the new season, Tollitt has given a solid account of himself in his showings so far, with the former Everton youngster keen to seek a new deal back in the Football League following his exit from non-league side AFC Fylde in May.

Ben Tollitt has been on trial with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Tollitt has endured a challenging time with injuries during his career, particularly when at Tranmere Rovers where a series of knee injuries plagued his time on Merseyside.

Since then, the 27-year-old has had an unsuccessful spell at Blackpool before a number of deals in non-league, most recently with National League North side Fylde, before being released at the end of the campaign.

Hartley remains keen to strengthen his attacking options at the Suit Direct Stadium but was unsure when asked whether Tollitt has done enough to earn another run out against Lincoln City at the weekend.

“He’s done ok. We’ll need to make a decision on that and then we’ll take it from there,” Hartley told The Mail.

Ben Tollitt has featured in Hartlepool United's pre-season friendlies with Billingham Synthonia and Marske United. Picture by FRANK REID

“I don’t know yet [whether he’ll feature against Lincoln], it’s something we need to look at and see where we are in that area.

“Obviously we’re trying to strengthen at the top end of the pitch so we’ll see.”

Tollitt is one of two players unsigned with Pools at the moment as striker Jordan Cook continues his rehabilitation with the club.

Cook, who joined Pools in September after leaving Gateshead, is out of contract but remains part of the squad as he looks to overcome what has been a difficult year with injuries.

Cook last featured for Pools in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day where he was forced off with a thigh issue but the 32-year-old has since suffered a number of setbacks.

And while Hartley could not guarantee what the future holds for Cook, he insists it remains the club’s duty to look after the former Sunderland striker through what has been a difficult period.

“It’s something we need to discuss, but the most important thing for us is to make sure we can get him as fit as we can and make sure he’s ok,” said Hartley.

“That’s why we bring them all here. You’ve got to take care of people and look after them.