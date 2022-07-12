Cook joined Pools in September last year after his exit from non-league side Gateshead but was unable to make a real impression at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 32-year-old suffering from a number of injury setbacks throughout the campaign.

Despite some encouraging signs when on the field, Cook made just five appearances in total last season with the last of those coming against Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Cook saw a goal ruled out in that goalless draw with the Latics before he was forced off in the first half with a thigh injury.

Jordan Cook continues to train with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

And what first appeared like it would be a minor setback, Cook has suffered complications with the injury which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the injury, former Pools boss Graeme Lee had suggested he would sit down with Cook over new terms, with the ex-Sunderland man one of five players to have entered terms of re-negotiation, along with Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina, Mark Shelton and Luke Molyneux, as revealed by the club’s retained list in May.

But while three of those players have since left, with Shelton the only player to agree new terms with the club, as yet no deal has been agreed with Cook although the striker continues to train with the club.

Cook was part of Hartley’s squad in Portugal for a warm weather training camp but the Pools boss says he is merely focusing on regaining his fitness at this stage.

“He’s still injured,” revealed Hartley.

“He’s had a little bit of a setback so it’s a shame for the lad. We’re here for the lad to help pull him through it.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate, but I’m sure he’ll be ok. He’s tough mentally.”

And when asked whether a deal remains on the table for Cook, Hartley suggested talks may be held over the coming days.