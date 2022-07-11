Hartley has been in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium for a month and has wasted little time in revamping his squad ahead of the new campaign but is now keen to forge a relationship with Pools’ North East rivals.

Although Pools are continuing to build their squad in the transfer market, the loan market is something which is always beneficial to clubs lower down within the Football League.

Last season Pools saw a number of loan successes, for example, with the likes of Matty Daly from Huddersfield Town, Tyler Burey from Millwall and Bryn Morris from Burton Albion all demonstrating the benefits of what loan deals from clubs higher up the ladder can be.

Joe White joined on loan from Newcastle United for the second half of last season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And for former Celtic and Hearts midfielder Hartley, it is something he believes he can tap into moving forward at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools have often had ties with a number of players from the region, most notably Middlesbrough, with Hartley of the opinion those ties with Pools’ North East rivals can be significant in the longer term.

Last season saw Middlesbrough’s Isaac Fletcher and Newcastle’s Joe White both head to the Suit Direct Stadium whilst there have been several Sunderland prospects who have made their mark with Pools over the years.

And as Hartley continues to search for further strength and depth to his squad, the idea of being able to call upon any North East academy prospects is something which enticed him to the role in the first place.

Tyler Burey joined Hartlepool United on loan from Millwall last season. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s really important,” Hartley explained to The Mail.

“We’re in conversations with every single club just now from round and about this area.

“It’s really important we have a healthy relationship [with them] so we can help them, but they can always help us.

“So that’s something we’re going to build over time, and it was one of the things I thought about when I took the job, to build relationships with the teams around here, the bigger clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

“I’ve got enough contacts within the game so we’ll have to use it.”

And it’s not just within the North East in which Hartley is keen to use his contacts to build up relationships.

Getting deals done, whether they be loans or permanent transfers, from Premier League and Championship clubs will certainly signal intent from the Pools boss but, crucially, it is about ensuring they are the right fit for the club and how they will impact Pools from the get-go.

“We want to bring a real bit of quality into the group and we’re working really hard,” said Hartley.