Hartley was appointed new manager at Pools last month and has watched his side on three separate occasions away from the Suit Direct Stadium so far this summer.

But with Pools now looking to step up their preparations ahead of the new campaign against higher level opposition, Hartley’s side contested the first of three fixtures on home soil.

And Hartley was welcomed by a crowd of over 1,300 inside the Suit Direct Stadium as Tom Crawford cancelled out Ben House’s opener.

Paul Hartley enjoyed his first taste of the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

“The fans have been great so far but it was just great to be back involved, and to get back onto our home pitch which was really pleasing,” said Hartley.

“Hopefully we were able to give the crowd something to cheer about because I felt some of our play was really good.”

Indeed, Pools stepped up their levels of performance against the League One side, and perhaps could count themselves a little unfortunate not to have claimed a third straight win in pre-season after victories over Billingham Synthonia and Marske United.

New signing Josh Umerah brought a good save out of Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth as fellow new signing Jake Hastie twice wasted opportunities when clear on goal.

Hartlepool United's new signing Josh Umerah in action against Lincoln City. MI News & Sport Ltd

But the pleasing thing for Hartley was seeing his side create those chances as they gained yet more valuable minutes ahead of their trip to Walsall to begin the new season.

“I thought it was really good. I felt we played some good stuff,” Hartley told The Mail.

“If we were more clinical we could have won by three or four. But it was pleasing to create the chances.

“It was a hot day. It was important we kept the ball. But over the last four weeks the lads have been terrific in terms of their work rate and the organisation and shape was really good.”