Paul Hartley previews Hartlepool United's pre-season friendly with Lincoln City

Pools welcome the League One side to the Suit Direct Stadium as their preparations for the new season step up following back-to-back games against non-league opposition.

Hartley has seen his side score nine goals without reply in those two fixtures against non-league opponents, but can expect a tougher examination with the visit of the Imps this weekend before games against Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland to come ahead of the first game of the season where Pools will travel to Walsall.

But the Pools boss has reiterated the pre-season schedule remains about getting minutes into the players’ legs rather than focusing on performances and results.

Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I think it’s just about getting more minutes and game time [into the players],” Hartley told The Mail.

“There’ll be a structure to the game [because] you’re playing against better opposition and better players, but you’re on a better pitch as well.

“They’ll be three tough games but that’s the way I want it.”

Pools added to their 6-0 win over Billingham Synthonia with a 3-0 win at Marske United on Tuesday after second half goals from Joe Grey, Mouhamed Niang and Reghan Tumilty.

Niang, however, went off with an ankle injury shortly after his goal but Hartley remains hopeful the Senegal midfielder will be able to feature against Lincoln at the weekend.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is expected to feature for the first time since Pools’ game with Hibernian out in Portugal while centre back Euan Murray is doubtful.

“It was tough. I thought the pitch was really tricky but the players adjusted well,” Hartley said following the win over Marske.

“But overall it was a good workout for us. We scored three goals and kept another clean sheet.

“We had players playing in different positions just to have a look at them. We know we’re not big on numbers, so a lot of players have played 90 minutes when we wouldn’t have played them 90 minutes.