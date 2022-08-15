Pools scored their first goal of the campaign at Sixfields when Josh Umerah bundled home from close range but it wasn’t enough to yield a first win of the season as the Cobblers edged a narrow contest to leave Pools with just one point from their opening three games.
Things might have been different for Hartley’s side had Umerah taken advantage of one of two big opportunities for Pools after falling behind, but the fact those opportunities were being created pleased Hartley.
And the Pools boss has said he would like to add to his creative ranks in the final third to help supply Umerah with regular opportunities moving forward.
“That’s the one we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get that creative one in,” revealed Hartley.
“I thought Cookie was good in there at times but I think we just need another one to supply the ammunition [for Josh].
“Strikers might only get one chance in a game and they have to be ruthless,” he added.
“But we feel his work ethic is great. He can hold the ball up and bring others into play, he’s a real handful.
“I think we looked a real threat so I was really pleased with that. It looked like when we went forward we went with a purpose.
“If we can just keep adding to that, and just keep believing and sticking to the same principles, I think we’ll start to win games.”