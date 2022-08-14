Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umerah got both his and Pools’ first goal of the season at Sixfields but it wasn’t enough to prevent Paul Hartley’s side from slipping to defeat.

Umerah bundled the ball in during first half stoppage time to draw Pools level in the game before being undone early in the second half as they remain without a win from the opening three games.

But despite a lack of goals, Umerah has led the line well for Pools in the early stages of the season and already looks as though he may prove to be a positive signing after arriving for an undisclosed fee from National League side Wealdstone earlier in the summer.

Josh Umerah scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the defeat at Northampton Town. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

And Umerah is hoping, now the weight of pressure to score his first goal for Pools has been lifted, it will be the first of many in blue and white.

“I’ve waited a while. I feel I've been playing well but just not quite putting the ball in the back of the net,” said Umerah.

“So putting the ball in the back of the net was a great feeling. Scoring goals is always a great feeling.

“I’d say I'm a goalscorer, so the fact I’ve put one in now, hopefully the floodgates will open up and I might get another on Tuesday.”

Josh Umerah has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Umerah scored 17 times for National League side Wealdstone last season and although his first goal for Pools wasn’t the easiest on the eye, it was a significant moment for the 25-year-old.

“I saw the ball fumble up and I just thought ‘this needs to go over the line somehow.’

“I just thought this was my opportunity. It’s not going to be the nicest of goals but a goal is a goal. I’m very happy.

“There’s always pressure as a striker to score, but now that I've scored one, I want to score more.