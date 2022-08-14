Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much like last week’s improved display against AFC Wimbledon, Pools showed signs of encouragement following their limp exit in the Carabao Cup at Ewood Park but, again, it was not enough to yield three points.

Pools were able to register their first goal of the season as Josh Umerah forced the ball over the line from close range on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Tyler Mgloire’s opener.

But Paul Hartley’s side were undone early in the second half when Louis Appere capitalised on a fumbled cross from Ben Killip to score at the second time of asking.

Hartlepool United's Mohamad Sylla is challenged by Northampton Town's Louis Appéré. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

And here are some of the key takeaways from Pools’ narrow defeat at Sixfields.

Pools off the mark

Even in defeat, you can’t overstate the significance of Umerah’s goal in first half stoppage time.

Callum Cooke’s in-swinging free-kick was diverted goalwards, forcing a fine save from Lee Burge, which looped off the crossbar and Umerah made absolute certain he got something on the end of it to grab his, and Pools’, first goal of the season.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip made some big saves but will be disappointed with his part in Northampton Town's winner. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Umerah, to his credit, has been occupying the right positions for Pools in the early stages of his career at the Suit Direct Stadium and was unfortunate not to score against Wimbledon.

His impact from the bench against Blackburn in the cup signalled Pools’ only real attacking intent at Ewood Park and here again at Sixfields he caused a threat in what was a real physical contest up against Magloire.

Pools boss Hartley remarked afterwards on the significance of Umerah getting off the mark and that should give the 25-year-old added confidence moving forward now that weight has been lifted from his shoulders.

Creating chances

Paul Hartley could not fault his Hartlepool United side despite defeat at Northampton Town. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

One thing you would say about Umerah’s performance, however, is that he could, and maybe should, have scored more.

His desire to bustle his way through defenders to grab the equaliser was, arguably, the most difficult chance he had, having been presented with two clear opportunities in the second half to add to his tally.

Immediately after falling 2-1 behind, Jamie Sterry broke clear down the right and his cross found David Ferguson, who almost collided with Umerah in the Northampton six-yard box with the goal at their mercy, before Umerah was somehow denied by Burge.

The striker opted for power over placement which perhaps favoured the former Sunderland goalkeeper but it was the kind of opportunity you simply cannot pass up when you’re a side who have been struggling for goals, and an opportunity he will need to be more clinical in taking moving forward.

Later in the game Umerah also had the chance to score from a header after Ferguson had excellently picked him out with a cross from the left.

You could say it was a kind of bread and butter opportunity for Umerah, but he was off target.

It’s positive that he is off the mark, and that Pools are creating these kinds of chances, but those two opportunities in particular suggest there is more to come.

Cheap goals

After their exit from the Carabao Cup, Hartley had lamented the individual errors made from his side which resulted in a 4-0 defeat.

But unfortunately for Hartley, errors and lapses in concentration were in play again at Sixfields.

The threat of Mitch Pinnock’s long throw forced Pools to retreat into their own area, only for the midfielder to take it short, which caught Pools napping and eventually led to the opening goal of the game.

Despite the goals against column, Killip has made a decent start to the season but he will likely be disappointed in his part with the Cobblers’ winner having fumbled a cross from the right into the path of Appere.

It means, as encouraging as it was to see Pools creating clear-cut chances at one end, they will continue to handcuff themselves if they are unable to eradicate the giving away of cheap goals - with goals emanating from set-pieces particularly high on that agenda.

The response

Hartley admitted post-match he could not fault the endeavour of his players and much of that was down to the response from Pools to going behind.

Having conceded four in each of their away games so far this season, you would be forgiven for thinking the worst following Magloire’s opener.

But rather than retreat and invite further pressure, Pools forced the issue for the remaining 15 minutes of the first half before eventually grabbing an equaliser.

The same can be said of Hartley’s side after the Cobblers retook the lead in the second half, with Umerah’s effort from point blank range coming almost immediately from the restart.

It was a welcome show of character considering Pools have slumped into further demise at both Walsall and Blackburn after going a goal behind.

Scorching Sixfields

While it was the same for every team up and down the country, Pools adjusted to the extreme heat conditions well at Sixfields.

It was the third successive league game Pools have enjoyed the majority of possession which, while clearly doesn’t always translate into results, demonstrates Hartley’s philosophy is being heeded.

“It was hard for me standing and watching in it,” Hartley said of the conditions.

“It’s not easy. It’s a game which can be slow at times and it can open up. We wanted to press but we couldn’t do it all the time.