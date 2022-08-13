Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools grabbed their first goal of the season through Josh Umerah to cancel out Tyler Magloire’s opener after the ex-Pools defender headed in from close range after half an hour at Sixfields.

But Pools were undone 12 minutes after the restart when Louis Appere restored the Cobblers’ advantage from close range despite the best efforts of Alex Lacey on the goal line who escaped with a caution when handling Appere’s first attempt.

Hartley’s side came close to an immediate equaliser when Lee Burge superbly denied Umerah from point blank range before the striker, signed from Wealdstone in the summer, also went close again in the closing stages but was off target when meeting David Ferguson’s cross.

Paul Hartley was pleased with Hartlepool United despite a narrow defeat at Northampton Town. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“I thought we were unlucky. I felt we deserved to take something from the game,” said Hartley.

“We looked a threat and we created chances and could have got back into the game. We got done by two crosses today.

“I thought we started really bright but then we lose a goal. But I felt we showed great character to come back into it.

“We started the second half really well. We had them on the ropes a bit but then we lose another goal. But we still looked a threat going forward, that was the pleasing thing today.”

That threat going forward led to Pools finding the back of the net for the first time this season in their fourth game in all competitions when Umerah bundled in from close range to level the scores on half-time and Hartley was pleased for his striker to get off the mark even in defeat.

“It’s always important that strikers get off the mark early and he did that. It’s a great delivery into the box,” said Hartley.

“There’s a lot of things to be pleased with today and I said that to the lads.