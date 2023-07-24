Onariase was confirmed as John Askey’s seventh signing of the summer last week following the exit of centre-back Euan Murray, who returned to his former club Raith Rovers ahead of Hartlepool’s pre-season training camp in Scotland.

Askey moved swiftly to find Murray's replacement in 26-year-old Onariase who is a product of West Ham United’s academy.

The defender spent time with Brentford and has also had spells with Cheltenham Town, Rotherham United and Scunthorpe United.

John Askey gave a first appearance to Hartlepool United signing Emmanuel Onariase against Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID

But it is with Dagenham & Redbridge where he has been most prominent having made over 100 appearances across his three stints in red and blue.

At Blyth, Onariase was one of two players to feature for the full 90 minutes for Askey's side – the first half operating on the right of a back three alongside Matt Dolan and Kieran Burton before pairing Edon Pruti in a centre-back two for the second half.

One of the first things you notice about Onariase is the physical presence he brings to the defence at over 6ft – something which Pools lacked a little last season.

The defender looked calm and composed, almost too much at times as one or two first-time passes were a little loose in possession.

Emmanuel Onariase made his first appearance for Hartlepool United in the pre-season friendly with Blyth Spartans. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

There were some signs of ring rust as Onariase, undoubtedly, continues to get up to speed in pre-season having only been with the group a number of days.

The 26-year-old was a little heavy with his touch at times but displayed a decent burst of pace to recover well if so.

When Onariase did get his passing going he fashioned an impressive ball out to trialist Dillon De Silva, whilst the former Queens Park Rangers man returned the favour in the first half with an excellent cross for Onariase who guided his back post header just over the bar.

Onariase showed further signs of some pace when chasing back after a mix-up with Burton as the two continue to establish a partnership together – this the first time they had played with one another in a game situation.

Alongside Pruti in the second half Onariase snuffed out a number of potential attacks from Blyth and was not afraid to let his opponent know he was there with a strong physical approach as he also looked to start attacks from the back with a pass into midfield as opposed to hitting a target man in attack – something which Askey is keen to influence.

All in, it was an okay first showing from Onariase, with some positives and one or two things still to iron out over the next few weeks heading into the new season.

But, ultimately, the defender earned a clean sheet across his first 90 minutes which will only help build his confidence with manager Askey pleased to have him on board.

"He’s fitted in really well,” said Askey.

"Again, he’s a good character. I think you could see that he’s got good pace, which you need in central defence, and it gives us another option if we want to play with a back four or a back three.