Saturday’s match-winner feels he’s currently enjoying the best spell of his career at Pools after a tough start.

The winger’s 2019-20 campaign was plagued by injury which kept him out of the side until January. Last season, he tested positive for coronavirus just before the opening game and took almost a month into the season to register his first league start which ultimately had a knock on effect.

Molyneux was still able to play a key role in Pools’ promotion, scoring a crucial penalty in the shoot-out victory over Torquay United at Ashton Gate and also scoring the winning goal against The Gulls in an important league match at Plainmoor back in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux celebrates with his team mates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 9th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Devon club were also interested in signing Molyneux in the summer but he opted to stay at Victoria Park and test himself in League Two.

And it’s proving to be a good decision for the 23-year-old as he is currently Pools’ joint top scorer this season with three goals to his name and is the only player at the club to have featured in all 14 matches in all competitions so far.

“It's massive for me,” Molyneux told The Mail about playing in every game.

“Me and the gaffer spoke about playing games before the season started and the main thing for me was just to be playing in every game.

"I'm not bothered if it's the league or the cup and obviously I want to be starting but if I'm not I want to be coming on and getting as many minutes as possible.

"I want to get as many appearances which will help me get as many goals and assists as I can and push on.

“The main thing for me is to keep scoring and getting wins for the team so we can push as high as we can in the league.

"You can see we're just outside the play-offs and only two off automatic, so it's looking good at the moment we just need to keep pushing on.

“To get this club back to where it belongs and to still be here and doing well for the club in the EFL is really satisfying.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.