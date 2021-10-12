Joe Grey is back in action and Gavan Holohan (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Gary Liddle (Achillies) are nearing returns. Even winger Tyler Burey is expected to be back at the club as early as next month following a hamstring injury.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Northampton Town, manager Dave Challinor wants his side to continue to progress in training ahead of Saturday’s trip to Salford City (3pm kick-off).

Holohan, who has scored twice already for Pools in League Two this season including the division’s August goal of the month winner against Carlisle United, could potentially be involved for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates after Tyler Burey scored their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“This week gives us a chance to work which will be important,” Challinor said. “There are things that we need to improve on that have let us down over some games and with the games we’ve had, we’ve not been able to work on that.

"We have a full week of training which is great. It obviously brings Gav a week of training and hopefully he has no adverse reaction and can be back involved at the weekend.

"We don’t want to rush Lidds back and we want to protect him as much as possible.

"We’re not massively struggling with injuries, we’ve got little niggles but this week will be an important one for us to work on things and reflect on the Northampton win.

"It’s great to be able to learn in a winning environment.”

Pools have been hit by injuries in their opening 11 games of the League Two season with two of their top scorers in Burey and Holohan sidelined for weeks.

“When you’re missing important players like we are, it’s going to be a test of the squad but you’ve got to believe the squad is strong enough to get through that stage for however long it might be,” Challinor added.

“We have lost important players, it’s obvious to everybody and we’ve got to get on with it. When the weeks pass by, we’ll be closer and closer to players returning.

"Hopefully within the next few weeks or so, we’ll have no injuries and no excuses.”

