Pools arrive in good spirits after claiming their third straight win in League Two on Tuesday when they edged a narrow victory over second placed Tranmere Rovers.

It added to wins over Barrow and Crawley Town to help ease any lingering tension around the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools now a comfortable 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

Instead, Lee’s side can start to look up the table as opposed to over their shoulders where, should they claim a fourth consecutive victory this weekend, they could move into the top half of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Grey could miss Hartlepool United's match with Sutton United as Graeme Lee deals with one or two niggles in his squad. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools are just eight points adrift of a play-off spot as they appear to be finding form at just the right time.

But if Pools are to claim a fourth straight win they may have to do so the hard way as Lee has one or two injury concerns to deal with among his squad.

Lee’s side are in the middle of a gruelling run of fixtures with Pools having already played 12 games in 2022 across all competitions, with Saturday’s meeting with Sutton their fifth in 14 days.

And that run is beginning to take its toll on Pools with Lee confirming a number of niggles within the squad.

Gavan Holohan did not feature in Hartlepool United's squad against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“We’ve got a couple of niggles we have to assess today and an illness which has just been thrown on us,” said Lee.

“We’ll assess them today and we'll see what we’ve got. But there’s lads chomping at the bit who are trying to get the opportunities and tomorrow we might be forced upon that.

“Hopefully everyone will be ok but we might have to be forced [into changes].”

One of those who might miss out is striker Joe Grey who was forced off with an injury in the midweek win over Tranmere.

Lee remained hopeful of some positive news on the teenager that he could be in contention to retain his spot in the starting XI with much depending on how he manages in training.

“If we can get him out on the grass today then we know he’s got a chance tomorrow,” Lee explained to The Mail.

Grey’s potential absence could mean Newcastle United loanee Joe White may return to the starting line-up having been used as a substitute in midweek.

There will also be a keen interest in midfielder Gavan Holohan and whether he will make a return to Pools’ matchday squad after missing out on Tuesday.

Lee explained Holohan’s omission in midweek was strictly tactical before conceding he has decisions to make ahead of each game that won’t satisfy every player.

“We’ve got a big squad and I’ve got to make decisions which aren’t going to please everyone, unfortunately,” said Lee.

“Tonight Gavan missed out, but that’s the strength of our squad at the moment and I’ve got to make decisions which I think are going to impact each game.”

Nicky Featherstone made his return in midweek and captained Pools alongside Bryn Morris with the pair likely to feature against Sutton.

Meanwhile striker Jordan Cook continues his return to fitness after suffering a slight setback for a thigh strain picked up on New Year’s Day.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.