As well as dropping out of the top three, Dave Challinor’s side will now be without Gary Liddle for Saturday’s match at home to Maidenhead United following his sending off at Hayes Lane.

The Pools boss also confirmed some knocks to key players that will be monitored.

David Ferguson of Hartlepool United and George Carline of Chesterfield during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 1st May 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

“We’ve had a couple,” Challinor admitted. “Fergie [David Ferguson] had to come off with a bang and Luke Armstrong was feeling something towards the end but we’re hopeful there’s nothing serious with either of them.

"Physically it’s a big ask and hopefully we’ve not paid the price too much because of the schedule that’s been placed in front of us.”

Challinor will be monitoring Ferguson and Armstrong’s fitness ahead of the weekend with defenders Ryan Johnson and Lewis Cass hoping to return after they missed the Bromley game due to respective knee injuries.

