1 . Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

The final game of the 30-year-old's season long loan from Harrogate. Bidding for his first away clean sheet since September, the former York and Darlington goalkeeper has been impressive since his return to the side last month; discounting Gateshead, admittedly no easy thing to do, Pools have conceded just six goals in seven games since he was brought back into the fold. Could not have done much more in his bid to earn a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid