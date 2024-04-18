1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
The final game of the 30-year-old's season long loan from Harrogate. Bidding for his first away clean sheet since September, the former York and Darlington goalkeeper has been impressive since his return to the side last month; discounting Gateshead, admittedly no easy thing to do, Pools have conceded just six goals in seven games since he was brought back into the fold. Could not have done much more in his bid to earn a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
He's set to play the 46th and final game of what, when he looks back, will probably go down as one of the most challenging seasons of his career. Nevertheless, he has shown great character to respond after giving up the captain's armband and has rediscovered his best form since the appointment of Kevin Phillips. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has helped improve Pools no end since he signed from Livingston and looks set to remain at the Suit Direct for another season. Hasn't had the best track record with injuries, so will be hoping there are no demons hidden in Dorking's artificial surface. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Another transformative January signing. Waterfall already has two National League promotions, both as captain, on his CV and Poolies will be hoping he can add a third next year. Photo: Mark Fletcher
