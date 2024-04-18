Predicted XI for Dorking clash as Pools bid to end the season on a high.Predicted XI for Dorking clash as Pools bid to end the season on a high.
Predicted XI as Hartlepool United bid to end season on a high ahead of trip to relegated Dorking Wanderers

Hartlepool United, backed by around 900 supporters dressed as the Blues Brothers, travel to relegated Dorking Wanderers on Saturday hoping to end an up-and-down season with three points – here’s how Pools could line up.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:26 BST

Here’s how Pools could line up for the final time this season:

The final game of the 30-year-old's season long loan from Harrogate. Bidding for his first away clean sheet since September, the former York and Darlington goalkeeper has been impressive since his return to the side last month; discounting Gateshead, admittedly no easy thing to do, Pools have conceded just six goals in seven games since he was brought back into the fold. Could not have done much more in his bid to earn a new deal.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

The final game of the 30-year-old's season long loan from Harrogate. Bidding for his first away clean sheet since September, the former York and Darlington goalkeeper has been impressive since his return to the side last month; discounting Gateshead, admittedly no easy thing to do, Pools have conceded just six goals in seven games since he was brought back into the fold. Could not have done much more in his bid to earn a new deal.

He's set to play the 46th and final game of what, when he looks back, will probably go down as one of the most challenging seasons of his career. Nevertheless, he has shown great character to respond after giving up the captain's armband and has rediscovered his best form since the appointment of Kevin Phillips.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

He's set to play the 46th and final game of what, when he looks back, will probably go down as one of the most challenging seasons of his career. Nevertheless, he has shown great character to respond after giving up the captain's armband and has rediscovered his best form since the appointment of Kevin Phillips.

Has helped improve Pools no end since he signed from Livingston and looks set to remain at the Suit Direct for another season. Hasn't had the best track record with injuries, so will be hoping there are no demons hidden in Dorking's artificial surface.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has helped improve Pools no end since he signed from Livingston and looks set to remain at the Suit Direct for another season. Hasn't had the best track record with injuries, so will be hoping there are no demons hidden in Dorking's artificial surface.

Another transformative January signing. Waterfall already has two National League promotions, both as captain, on his CV and Poolies will be hoping he can add a third next year.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Another transformative January signing. Waterfall already has two National League promotions, both as captain, on his CV and Poolies will be hoping he can add a third next year.

