Several former Hartlepool United players training with the PFA in a bid to find new clubs

A number of players with links to Hartlepool United have joined up with the Professional Footballers' Association ahead of week seven of their pre-season training camp.

Now in its second year, the PFA offers a 10-week, fully funded residential programme that allows players who are out of contract to train and play in a professional environment, while also providing access to spa and gym facilities and strength and conditioning sessions. All PFA members who were released this summer and had a professional contract in the 2024/25 season are eligible to attend, with the likes of John Swift, Paul Dummett and Ravel Morrison all taking part this year. Of the 120 players who attended the camp last summer, around 100 went on to secure a contract - and registrations almost doubled this year.

Josh Harrop, who was on trial with Pools at the beginning of the summer, is among those taking part this week, along with Kazenga LuaLua. The veteran attacker, who made his name at Brighton and Hove Albion, making 183 appearances across four separate spells as the Seagulls were promoted from League One to the Premier League, signed for Pools in November following a spell training with the squad. While his experience was a valuable asset to Pools during his brief spell at Victoria Park, LuaLua struggled to make much of an impact on the pitch and was released in January having made just two starts and five substitute appearances. The 34-year-old, who has also turned out for the likes of Newcastle, Sunderland and Luton, has been without a club ever since his departure. Goalkeeper Archie Mair, who spent time on trial at Pools in recent weeks, is also taking part in the PFA's camp for the second week in succession after failing to secure a deal at Victoria Park. Pools fans had high hopes for the 24-year-old, but he failed to convince supporters or manager Simon Grayson during nervous pre-season performances against a Middlesbrough XI and South Shields. The Scotsman could still prove to be a shrewd pick-up for someone and boasts decent experience thanks to spells at the likes of King's Lynn Town, Notts County, where he saved two spot-kicks in the 2023 National League play-off final penalty shootout as the Magpies won promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead, Morecambe and Motherwell.