Pools tried their best to avert danger early in the second half as defender Alex Lacey appeared to block Louis Appere’s effort at goal with his hand before the striker was able to convert at the second time of asking.

Referee Sunny Gill spent a moment deliberating with players, leaving many inside Sixfields unsure as to whether the goal had stood or whether the play would be brought back for a penalty and further punishment for Lacey.

Eventually, the goal was awarded and Lacey escaped with a yellow card for deliberately handling on the goal line which left Cobblers boss Brady a little bemused.

Jon Brady shared his confusion over Northampton Town's winning goal against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I'm really unsure on what the rule is if they handball it there. Back when I was playing that would probably mean being sent off as well,” Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

“I did that in a game against Yeovil where I tipped it over the bar and got sent off. They took it back for a penalty and scored and I got sent off. So I don't know what the new rules are.”

Despite the confusion, the goal stood and was enough to ensure a second defeat in three games this season for Pools, who did manage to score their first goal of the new campaign through Josh Umerah who cancelled out Tyler Magloire’s header earlier in the game.

And Umerah might have earned Pools a share of the spoils but for a wonderful stop from goalkeeper Lee Burge just moments after Appere had given the home side the lead.

Referee Sunny Gill before the Sky Bet League 2 match between Northampton Town and Hartlepool United. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

And Brady commented on the difficulties his Cobblers side faced against Paul Hartley's men in what were extremely challenging conditions with the heat at Sixfields.

“Overall they’ve dominated possession in every game they’ve played this season, although they haven’t got the results,” said Brady.

“They’re a possession based side and we knew they would be difficult [to play against], especially in this heat.

“We love to get after teams and we like to press them, but we knew at times we would be able to jump the press and other times we had to stay patient. It was just trying to get the balance. I thought the players managed it well.”

The Cobblers boss was also questioning of the referee’s decision to award Pools a free-kick which would lead to Umerah’s goal after the striker was adjudged to have been fouled by Magloire.

“Not to go into it, I thought the referee did well on his debut today, but I thought it was a bit harsh on the free-kick they awarded before half-time.

“I didn’t feel it was a free-kick and obviously we didn’t defend it well.