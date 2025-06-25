Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has hinted that his new side are closing in on a number of their summer transfer targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a week ago, the former Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Sunderland boss was enjoying a relaxing holiday in Portugal; now, the new Pools manager is gearing up for one of the toughest challenges of his long and distinguished career.

The Hartlepool United manager's job has come to be regarded as something of a poisoned chalice in recent years. There is immense pressure on whoever sits in the Pools dugout to engineer success; that is perhaps heightened whenever Pools are languishing in the National League, given the belief among fans that the club - their club - belongs in the Football League, where it has spent almost all of its long history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact is, though, that reputation only counts for so much. While Pools supporters might feel with some justification that their side remains a Football League club despite falling on hard times of late, so do fans of York, Carlisle, Rochdale, Southend and Yeovil, while a number of teams who have never before been in the promised land of the top four divisions - the likes of Altrincham, Solihull and Eastleigh - are pushing hard to get there. Grayson, then, will have to manage the considerable weight of expectation that comes with being Pools boss despite the difficult circumstances he is set to inherit from outgoing head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Simon Grayson has revealed that his new side are "in the process of signing quite a few players". Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

While Limbrick, who won five of his 17 games at the helm, divided fans with his work on the pitch, few would dispute that he navigated a remarkably challenging and uncertain few months off the pitch with impressive level-headedness. Although there is a feeling that things are, at last, beginning to return to normal in the wake of a hugely tumultuous and controversial period that saw owner and chairman Raj Singh resign, only to return following a vote among season ticket holders last month, it's well known that things are never boring at Hartlepool United. Quite what might be around the corner is often hard to predict at Victoria Park.

One thing is for sure, Grayson will have his work cut out if he's to assemble a squad capable of competing - let alone challenging for promotion - next season. The new boss will have to spin a number of plates over the coming weeks; on the one hand, he will likely be charged with persuading high profile attackers Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey to commit their futures to the club, while on the other Grayson, together with head of football Joe Monks, will be working hard to bolster their squad with some much-needed new signings. Pools, one of only five National League sides yet to have completed any business this summer, have just 11 players under contract with less than two months to go until the new season.

Speaking to the official club website, Grayson revealed his plans for the coming weeks and suggested that Pools are closing in on several summer signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next few weeks are huge - both at the training ground but also in the room I am now, where we've had lots of meetings," he said.

"We've got lots of lists, me and Joe Monks, where we're looking at our recruitment. Agents are now suddenly finding my number again, which is good; again, this is a good, attractive football club that can get players to come. Hopefully with my contacts, we'll be able to attract some really good players.

"Meetings are going on, we're in the process of signing quite a few players over the next week or so. We'll start back on Friday for testing at the university, then we're fully in on Monday.

"Then we've got six clear weeks of pre-season. That'll be a lot of hard work - on the pitch, conditioning work, tactical work, gym work, but also the games that we're going to have as well. We've got some local teams, but then some big games against Middlesbrough, Rangers and others as well.

"I'm looking forward to it - it can't come soon enough."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Former Pools defender signs for National League rivals