Pools were looking to pick up their first win on the road since being promoted against a Stevenage side who hadn’t won in their last seven games and were beaten 4-0 by Forest Green Rovers last time out at The Lamex Stadium.

It was also manager Dave Challinor’s 46th birthday – everything seemed to be shaping up nicely for a long awaited win away from Victoria Park.

Unfortunately, League Two is an unforgiving beast as the home side gave Pools another lesson in taking chances. Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List in either half saw Stevenage claim a 2-0 win.

The Lamex Stadium, Stevenage.

It was a miserable afternoon in Hertfordshire and the same could be said about Hartlepool’s performance.

The persistent rain provided a damp backdrop to proceedings as Challinor’s side started the game on the front foot.

The starting line-up and bench was unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Exeter City at The Vic last Saturday.

Fela Olomola and David Ferguson travelled to The Lamex but weren’t part of the 18 man matchday squad. As a result, Eddy Jones kept his place at left wing-back less than 24-hours before joining up with the Wales under-21s squad on international duty.

And after a promising debut last weekend, Jones was bright once again as he created Pools’ first decent opportunity of the game after being slid in down the left by Mike Fondop.

The Stoke City loanee’s initial attempted cross fell back at his feet with his second dinked attempt finding Luke Molyneux, who rose well at the back post but couldn’t find the target.

Jones and midfielder Matty Daly were linking up well down the left and looked to expose the noticeable gap on the right of The Boro’s defence.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Daly then found himself with a promising chance inside the box following a neat passage of play from the visitors but his effort deflected wide.

Only 20-minutes had gone and already Pools were turning the screw and applying pressure.

But against the run of play, Stevenage pounced to take the lead. Pools skipper Nicky Featherstone was dispossessed in midfield which released Reid one on one with Neill Byrne. The Stevenage striker cut the ball onto his left foot and curled it into the top left corner from the edge of the box.

A devastating finish that provided another stark reminder of the ruthless nature of the League Two step-up for Pools.

Hartlepool United's Michael Fondup reacts after a missed opportunityduring the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool aren’t a National League team any more, yet going forward they still play like one. They’re predictable, hoping opportunities drop at their feet or relying on individual moments of quality rather than taking responsibility or showing the craft to carve their opponents open as a team.

There were glimpses of that on Saturday afternoon as they tried to respond quickly to going behind with Featherstone and Jamie Sterry both seeing shots well blocked.

As half-time approached, Sterry then curled a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar as the score remained 1-0.

And they had Ben Killip to thank for keeping Pools in the game as the goalkeeper made a smart stop to deny Scott Cuthbert before making a fine double save to prevent List from making it 2-0 before the break.

But within a minute of the restart, List did make it 2-0.

Hartlepool United in action at Stevenage.

A loose Pools throw-in saw Elliot Osborne slide the ball through to the Stevenage winger who squeezed between Pools’ defenders and found the bottom right corner.

List then looked to return the favour and put the game to bed minutes later as his ball across the face of the Hartlepool goal was turned over by Osborne at the back post.

Without being battered by Stevenage, Pools were hanging on by the skin of their teeth as Challinor quickly made a double attacking change.

Will Goodwin and Mark Cullen came on for Mark Shelton and Mike Fondop to try and inject some impetus into Pools’ forward line.

The change did help give Pools a new lease of life up front as they quickly got on the front foot as Stevenage sat back and defended their lead.

Daly and Goodwin both saw very good opportunities go begging following good deliveries into the box.

Stevenage stopper Joseph Anang was then tested by Jones from distance and was equal to Cullen’s close range flick in the final moments of the match.

Goodwin headed wide deep into stoppage time as the match ended 2-0. It was the first time the side had lost by more than a single goal all season.

And it was another case of just not doing enough to get a result.

Pools have not had a problem creating chances this season but it goes without saying that their conviction and composure in the penalty area is lacking.

The side have failed to score in each of their last four away outings and have scored just two in their last six League Two matches.

The stats don’t lie and one point out of a possible 15 on the road and one win in seven in all competitions doesn’t make for pretty reading.

After a promising start, the reality of League Two football is starting to kick in.

Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol (Cook 76), Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop (Cullen 52)

Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Cullen, Smith, Cook, Ogle, Goodwin

Pools bookings: none

Stevenage XI: Anang, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert, List (Norris 77), Taylor, Osborne, Andrade (Smith 62), Vancooten, Reid (Prosser 90)

Stevenage subs: Bastien, Prosser, Norris, Smith, Marshall, Townsend-West, Tinubu

Stevenage bookings: Taylor (43)

Referee: Benjamin Speedie

Attendance: 2,633 (398 Pools)

