News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
10 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
10 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
13 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
15 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
18 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Stockport County v Hartlepool United: Will John Askey turn to academy stars?

Hartlepool United round off a miserable season with a trip to promotion chasing Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday.

By Joe Ramage
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Hartlepool had their fate confirmed following their 3-1 win over Barrow after Crawley Town’s draw with Walsall meant Pools would be relegated to the National League for a second time in six years.

John Askey’s side performed quite well in their win over Barrow with goals from Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings completing a turnaround at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And all three players could be featuring for Hartlepool for the final time when they travel to Edgeley Park with Hamilton set to return to Livingston from his loan spell while both Sterry and former County striker Jennings are out of contract.

John Askey may look to include further Hartlepool United academy players in their final day trip to Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey may look to include further Hartlepool United academy players in their final day trip to Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey may look to include further Hartlepool United academy players in their final day trip to Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

Askey had made a couple of changes to his team against Barrow as he would then go on to reveal how certain members of the squad had been 'selfish' in the lead up to the game.

It meant Hartlepool had just six substitutes available as academy defender Campbell Darcy made the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey could turn to his academy once more for the trip to Stockport although the Hartlepool boss concedes it may be a difficult game to put them into with Stockport gunning for automatic promotion.

Dave Challinor’s side need to beat Hartlepool and hope Northampton Town fail to win at Tranmere Rovers to secure promotion to League One.

Read More
Verdict: Battle lines drawn at Hartlepool United

"I believe Stockport want three points don’t they? So it’s a hell of a place for us to be going to,” said Askey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think they’ve sold-out as well so it’s a difficult place if you put a young lad in. Is it the best thing to do for their careers? I don’t know.

"But we’ll see who is fit, who says they’re fit, and take it from there.”

Askey will hope to have both Oliver Finney and Dan Kemp back available after he confirmed they missed the fixture with Barrow due to injury.

Kemp picked up a slight ankle problem but could be seen applauding supporters at full-time on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch with his loan spell also set to end.

Related topics:Crawley Town