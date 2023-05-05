Hartlepool had their fate confirmed following their 3-1 win over Barrow after Crawley Town’s draw with Walsall meant Pools would be relegated to the National League for a second time in six years.

John Askey’s side performed quite well in their win over Barrow with goals from Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings completing a turnaround at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And all three players could be featuring for Hartlepool for the final time when they travel to Edgeley Park with Hamilton set to return to Livingston from his loan spell while both Sterry and former County striker Jennings are out of contract.

John Askey may look to include further Hartlepool United academy players in their final day trip to Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey had made a couple of changes to his team against Barrow as he would then go on to reveal how certain members of the squad had been 'selfish' in the lead up to the game.

It meant Hartlepool had just six substitutes available as academy defender Campbell Darcy made the bench.

Askey could turn to his academy once more for the trip to Stockport although the Hartlepool boss concedes it may be a difficult game to put them into with Stockport gunning for automatic promotion.

Dave Challinor’s side need to beat Hartlepool and hope Northampton Town fail to win at Tranmere Rovers to secure promotion to League One.

"I believe Stockport want three points don’t they? So it’s a hell of a place for us to be going to,” said Askey.

"I think they’ve sold-out as well so it’s a difficult place if you put a young lad in. Is it the best thing to do for their careers? I don’t know.

"But we’ll see who is fit, who says they’re fit, and take it from there.”

Askey will hope to have both Oliver Finney and Dan Kemp back available after he confirmed they missed the fixture with Barrow due to injury.