Usually at times like these, words mean very little. They are throw-away or token gestures in an attempt to simmer the disgruntlement and anger. And yet it is words in this circumstance which are indeed doing all the talking.

Even by Hartlepool’s standards, throughout this bleakest of seasons, it was a week like no other, and for all the wrong reasons.

The upshot is one of an uncertain, perhaps treacherous, foreshadowing.

While Askey, crucially, will remain in place as manager, that is just one part of the jigsaw with the rest of the pieces, seemingly, fluctuating around him.

Singh says he will go from Hartlepool but it’s clear he won’t necessarily go quietly.

Just when a turbulent season looked to have bottomed out with relegation back to the National League imminent following the loss to Crawley, owner Singh announced his intentions to sell.

Hartlepool United were relegated from League Two the same week in which chairman Raj Singh announced he would sell the club. National World / MI News & Sport

But the real story here is the inference to be made from Singh’s extraordinary club interview whereby he discusses where things have gone so awry for the club since its promotion in 2021.

The Hartlepool chairman was keen to name drop, and dismiss, several former managers and enlist those whom he looked to appoint in the meantime whilst pointing the finger at the individuals who have ‘washed away’ a substantial £1.7million budget.

But the undertone often referred back to the Hartlepool supporters as Singh issued a stark warning over how they could potentially impact a sale.

This was not the message of a chairman leaving on his own accord. This was a message of somebody who feels as though he is being pushed out, and somebody keen to remind those doing the pushing how he holds the cards.

Raj Singh says he will sell Hartlepool United (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It’s worrying for supporters. It’s almost as though Singh is putting them on the guillotine, indefinitely, while any potential sale can go through.

Singh was keen to stress how upset he was by the chants aimed his way in the defeat to Crawley where, at 2-0 down, there were audible cries for Singh to ‘get out of our club,’ from certain sections of the Suit Direct Stadium.

But while pitchforks weren’t quite lit with those chants, for Singh, they were a step too far.

“What they’ve got to realise is that I was hurting just as much,” said Singh.

Raj Singh has accepted responsibility for the club's position with Hartlepool United set for a return to the National League after their relegation from League Two was confirmed. Picture by FRANK REID

“I was just as emotional and so was John and a lot of other people around the club. We all were.

“But for the chants to be that loud, I’ve got nowhere to go. That’s what that told me.

“Those people want me out of their club, they’ve got their wish.”

He added: “One thing I will say to all those so-called experts out there who know the club should be sold: The more heat I get, the quicker I want to get out.

“Some of this happened at Darlington. I don’t want that to happen here. I want that message to come across loud and clear.”

Loud and clear it very much is as with those words, and to reference how things ended up with Hartlepool’s rivals, Darlington, it feels like a real line in the sand moment.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey pulled no punches when assessing some members of his squad after the club's relegation was confirmed. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Singh has almost drawn the battle lines at the club with supporters with the realisation being the proverbial plug could be pulled at any moment – Singh himself admitting ‘I would have been out the door on Saturday if I had my way.’

There comes a period at every football club where a certain player or member of staff sees their time come to an end. For Singh, unfortunately, that time feels as though it may be upon us.

Over the course of the last five years since his takeover, Singh has done some good and should always be remembered for saving the club from the brink in non-league.

Singh was keen to clear his name and re-establish himself after overseeing the demise of Darlington years previous and Hartlepool’s return to the Football League, whilst taking on the club’s debts, certainly held his place in some esteem.

And although there are mitigating factors, since the return to the Football League, Singh has torn strips off of his legacy bit by bit through a variety of outbursts and key mistakes within the decision making processes of his boardroom staff which have, ultimately, resulted in relegation.

His transparency, at times, can be seen as welcome. But there comes a line when someone in his position refers to his own supporters as ‘keyboard warriors’ or ‘idiots’ as has been done on occasions where you do have to wonder.

Every fan base is deemed to have its section of those within their ranks, and this is certainly not condoning any personal abuse which players and staff involved in football, unfortunately, have to endure all too frequently online or inside football stadiums.

But, again, for somebody in a position such as Singh you have to be able to see above those trees.

Calling them out is one thing, but using them almost as a power play when it comes to the dealings of the football club and how any potential sale could be negotiated, appears short-sighted and will do little to see supporters stray from venting their frustrations further.

But beyond the uncertainty of Singh's stance, one thing which is clear is the club will be plying its trade back in non-league next season.

And with relegation confirmed, part two of Hartlepool’s unrest was revealed when Askey held some members of his squad accountable for the club's demise.

“You wouldn’t think that certain players get paid for playing. You’d think as though we’re doing them a favour by allowing them to play for us,” he said.

“I’ve met some of the most selfish individuals I’ve ever met in football.”

Askey’s squad selection against Barrow left little to the imagination as to which players he was referring to but it again highlights just how fractured Hartlepool have been this season.

Whether it be in the boardroom, or in the dressing room, things have not been right.

As with any relegation there are inquests and evaluations of what went wrong, with supporters keen to discover answers.

But at this moment in time, there are internal battles.

It’s a sorry state of affairs for a proud football club but supporters should not be held hostage by members of staff, playing or otherwise.

After warning fans not to force his hand, the hope will be that Singh will fulfil his promise to seek the best possible buyer for the club while Askey will be allowed to weed out those players unwilling to show their commitment and prevent things from turning into an unnecessary war of attrition.

