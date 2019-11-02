Story of the day: Notts County 2-2 Hartlepool United – two goal comeback from Magpies sees caretaker manager Antony Sweeney's perfect start come to an end as Dave Challinor watches on
Notts County came from two goals down to end Hartlepool United’s perfect spell under Antony Sweeney as the game ended 2-2 at Meadow Lane.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:46 pm
Potential permanent manager replacement Dave Challinor was in the stands as Pools put in a superb first half display. Goals from Gavan Holohan and Luke James saw two to the good.
But Wes Thomas’ effort just before half-time gave the Magpies a chance of getting a result in the second half and that’s exactly what they did as Thomas headed the hosts level just past the hour mark.
