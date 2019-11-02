Story of the day: Notts County 2-2 Hartlepool United – two goal comeback from Magpies sees caretaker manager Antony Sweeney's perfect start come to an end as Dave Challinor watches on

Notts County came from two goals down to end Hartlepool United’s perfect spell under Antony Sweeney as the game ended 2-2 at Meadow Lane.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:46 pm
Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney and his team applaud the Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News).

Potential permanent manager replacement Dave Challinor was in the stands as Pools put in a superb first half display. Goals from Gavan Holohan and Luke James saw two to the good.

But Wes Thomas’ effort just before half-time gave the Magpies a chance of getting a result in the second half and that’s exactly what they did as Thomas headed the hosts level just past the hour mark.

