Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney and his team applaud the Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News).

Potential permanent manager replacement Dave Challinor was in the stands as Pools put in a superb first half display. Goals from Gavan Holohan and Luke James saw two to the good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wes Thomas’ effort just before half-time gave the Magpies a chance of getting a result in the second half and that’s exactly what they did as Thomas headed the hosts level just past the hour mark.