Sunderland youngster shows Hartlepool United support despite loan exit
Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford and Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor enjoyed a different view of Boxing Day’s success over Rochdale as they made up part of a bumper away following at the Crown Oil Arena.
Crawford has been sidelined with injury since the 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town back in October having had to undergo surgery on a persistent foot problem.
Crawford has been dealing with the issue since the back end of last season before a decision was made for him to have the operation with manager Keith Curle hoping to have the 23-year-old back for the latter stages of the season.
The midfielder was back on his feet on Boxing Day, however, as he formed part of over 600 Hartlepool supporters who enjoyed the 2-1 victory over Rochdale.
Crawford was joined by youngster Taylor who, despite recently returning to Sunderland from his loan spell with Pools, displayed his support for his boyhood club and former team-mates.
Taylor has been the subject of a confusing situation at the Suit Direct Stadium after manager Curle suggested he was unsure of the 19-year-old’s best position and that he would look to send the midfielder back to the Stadium of Light.
But after a misunderstanding in the loan agreement, Curle revealed he would discuss things with the Black Cats before apologising to the Championship club.
And Curle recently revealed to The Mail those conversations have taken place and Taylor has now returned to Wearside.
"Yeah [we’ve spoken],” said Curle.
"I’ve apologised to Sunderland on behalf of myself, and the football club, because they had to recall him rather than our choice, but they understood.
"It’s a duty of care to us as well. We’re not a babysitting service and what we didn’t want to do was hamper Ellis’ progression in his career.
"He came out of Sunderland to come and play games. He came here and wasn’t playing the games and getting the game time that his career needed and that was the conversation we had.
"I spoke to the footballing department with Mark Venus and he was fully understanding, and appreciative, of the fact that he’s their player and they want him to improve and develop.”
Taylor is joined by Clarke Oduor in leaving the club with Oduor to return to Barnsley in the New Year.