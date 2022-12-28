Menayese got himself on the scoresheet for the second game running against Rochdale when heading the opening goal of the game at the Crown Oil Arena as Hartlepool secured an important win at the bottom of the League Two table.

Menayese powered in a header from Callum Cooke’s cross for the second successive game after the pair linked up to open the scoring in the recent 2-0 win over Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menayese has not long been back from injury after the 25-year-old missed 10 games having picked up an ankle injury in the win over Doncaster Rovers back in October.

Rollin Menayese joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal from Walsall in the summer. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

At the request of his parent club, Walsall, Menayese was sent for a second scan on the injury before making his welcome return to the Hartlepool side ahead of schedule in the FA Cup second round win over Harrogate Town.

Menayese’s absence was felt by Pools with the defender impressing upon his return to the side, sparking fears from supporters the former Wales under-17 international could be recalled by the Saddlers during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pools boss Curle has put those fears to rest after confirming to The Mail there is no return clause in Menayese’s season-long loan agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, there's no recall clause,” said Curle.