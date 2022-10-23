The Robins raced into an early lead thanks to Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott before Clake Oduor gave Keith Curle’s side a glimmer of hope. Unfortunately for Hartlepool, they were unable to press on and grab an equaliser, with Middlesbrough loan goalkeeper Sol Brynn denying Mohamad Sylla 10 minutes from time with Pools’ best chance.

Curle was keen to take the positives from Pools' reaction when 2-0 down, especially given their capitulation against Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy just days earlier. And that 6-0 defeat to Everton was referenced by Robins head coach Lindsey who believes his side should have added more goals to their tally.

“After 20 minutes I felt we should have [had a comfortable afternoon] but we let them back into the game. It’s the only one criticism I’ve got of the group that we let them back into the game,” Lindsey told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Swindon Town head coach Scott Lindsey reveals slight criticism despite victory over Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“They lost 6-0 on Tuesday night and they go 2-0 down on 17 minutes - we should really stick the knife in then but we don’t. We let them back in and then it becomes an anxious game when it doesn’t need to be.

“But I thought we played well. I thought we created a lot of chances and, I don’t want to get myself into trouble, there’s three penalties we should have had.

“I’ve watched them back. They’re penalties. We’re disappointed with that, but we win the game. There should have been more goals for sure.”

Jonny Williams celebrates putting Swindon Town in front against Hartlepool United. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

Pools remain bottom of the League Two table with defeat in Wiltshire but Lindsey also highlighted how he had warned his side against complacency ahead of Hartlepool’s visit.

“One word I used before the game was complacency. I didn’t want that to be part of our game. I wanted us to be really professional, aggressive and do everything right and I felt we did,” said Lindsey.