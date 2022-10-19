For Hartlepool United, that moment might have come in Tuesday’s wretched Papa Johns Trophy capitulation against Everton under-21s. In any game, at any level, a 6-0 home reverse should bring with it an inquest. But to lose by that margin to an academy side, albeit a very talented academy side, goes that little bit deeper.

Having held his players in the dressing room for a prolonged period of time following the league defeat at Harrogate Town on Saturday, Keith Curle again bound his players to the confines of the four walls of the changing room after Everton under-21s had finished running riot over them to eliminate Pools from the Papa Johns Trophy.

In that time, the rain started pouring and the floodlights shut down, almost a metaphor for the gloomy mood surrounding the place, as, still, we waited. One by one, though, a dejected Hartlepool squad started emerging to leave the Suit Direct Stadium. Heads bowed and, in some cases, hoods up, the players sloped away into the night as Curle came to address the performance.

Hartlepool United were humiliated by Everton U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

As is always the case, there are ways to lose games. But this was certainly not one of them. Pools were out-done in everything by Everton’s youngsters with the 6-0 scoreline, perhaps, even flattering for Curle’s side.

And while Pools, undoubtedly, see their priorities elsewhere this season - given such a poor start to the campaign, this result cannot be taken lightly. This newly assembled squad have now had 18 games in all competitions to show supporters, and management, what they’re about and the conclusions are becoming more and more alarming as each week passes by.

Pools have conceded 25 times in the league, the most in the division, while their four cup appearances have seen them concede a combined total of 10 - two of those games they kept clean sheets. Defensively, there are huge concerns.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle knows the size of the task he faces at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Curle has his hands tied, of that there is no question. With just three centre-backs on the books, and one of those in Rollin Menayese currently out injured, there aren’t many alternatives. Curle drafted in David Ferguson as a third centre-back at Harrogate, an experiment which did not work, where a back four conceded six against Everton under-21s. Mouhamed Niang may be an alternative to offer something in the heart of the defence but, ultimately, it appears Curle is into the sticking plaster over an extensive wound territory.

The interim manager has suggested both he and head of recruitment Chris Trotter are searching for defensive reinforcements, but the free agent market can often be difficult. It means Pools are already having to set their sights on limping to the January transfer window, where Curle will need to be supported in making significant amends to his squad.

This was only the Papa Johns Trophy, but after suggesting certain players had been playing their way out of recognition in the league, those vying for their spot could not have played their way further out of contention here.

