Hamilton scored his first Hartlepool goal within minutes of coming off the bench against Solihull Moors to hand Pools the initiative in their first round tie once again before Joe Sbarra's late equaliser.

The 22-year-old, like a number at the club, has struggled since his arrival on loan from Livingston in the summer. But the Scotsman was beginning to show signs of promise under interim manager Curle before picking up an injury in the defeat to Carlisle United which has seen him sidelined for a month.

And Curle admits the young striker has been frustrated with having not found the back of the net for the club until now, but has shown his support for Hamilton after breaking his duck in the FA Cup.

Jack Hamilton scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“It was excellent and it’s a good way to start your comeback,” said Curle.

“Jack Hamilton needed that goal because the lads got everything. He’s got a willingness, he’s competitive, he’s decent in the air but he needed to add a goal because I know he’s got a concern about goals. But I know the goals will come for him because he’s a committed lad.

“He made an extra yard in the box and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle made the bold decision to replace Josh Umerah against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Curle added to The Mail: “I like the kid. The lad has got assets. He’s been getting a little bit hung up with himself for not scoring a goal but I believe in the kid. I like his attitude, I like his attributes and I know that goals will come.”

Hamilton was part of a bold double substitution from Curle just after the hour mark, which also included the returning Joe Grey from concussion, as he replaced both Theo Robinson and goal scorer Josh Umerah. But, much like his decision when leaving Umerah out of the starting line-up at Mansfield Town in the league recently, Curle’s decision reaped its rewards as both Grey and Hamilton made an instant impact in helping Hartlepool regain the lead.

Grey’s endeavour earned Pools a corner in which Hamilton towered to head home Clarke Oduor’s cross to celebrate his first goal for the club in front of the travelling supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Joe Grey did well as well. He gave us that little bit of energy and that little bit of reliability. He’s got that enthusiasm about him,” said Curle.

Joe Grey made his return for Hartlepool United against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“There’s certain things I look for whether that’s ball control, whether that’s an extra yard or a willingness to make a run and if I don't see it then I know I need to change it because it does have an impact.

“Our front players are massively important to us and we need to put other teams under pressure when they’ve got possession of the ball and then likewise when we’ve got possession of the ball on the turnovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad