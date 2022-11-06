Curle’s Hartlepool United side twice took the league against National League Solihull, but twice saw their lead clawed back as things ended all square on a compelling afternoon in the Midlands.

Josh Umerah and the returning Jack Hamilton twice gave Hartlepool the advantage only for Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra to level things up respectively as both teams had to settle for a replay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And while interim manager Curle was hoping for an ease in the schedule to allow some of his injured players the chance to return, he admits he does not mind the prospect of a replay with Neal Ardley’s side.

Keith Curle was relaxed about the prospect of an FA Cup replay. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“I don’t mind playing games. I’d rather play games than have training sessions. I enjoy game days and I enjoy the build up to games,” said Curle.

“Ideally we need to get four, five, six players back fit and that changes the dynamics and changes the DNA of the changing room because you’ve got some good players that are missing.

“So hopefully in 10 days time we’ve got a few more players back and available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United twice took the lead against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup first round. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

“The important thing for us is we’re still in the hat for the cup draw. So everybody will be watching with excitement and it gives good interest, but it doesn’t take away the focus.