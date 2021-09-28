The latest on Hartlepool United’s assistant manager search

Last month, Challinor’s assistant Joe Parkinson left his role at Pools due to personal reasons and the search for his replacement got under way.

Now Pools are nine games into the League Two season and currently sit in a play-off position despite working without a recognised assistant manager for the majority of the competitive campaign so far.

Hartlepool have held conversations with a number of potential candidates. Challinor’s former teammate Clint Hill was also spotted helping out during training sessions earlier this month.

“There are things in the pipeline but we're not in a huge rush to replace,” admitted the Hartlepool manager. “It's important we replace with the right person who fits the profile of what we want and has the same work ethic and will fill the gap that has been left by Joe not being here.

"I don't think we're too far away from announcing something.”

