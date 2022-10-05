Wes McDonald’s late strike secured Pools not just their first league win of the season - but their first win in the league since March 18.

Pools, through Graeme Lee, Paul Hartley and Keith Curle, had gone 20 games without a win before Tuesday’s victory over Doncaster.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle celebrates after the victory over Doncaster Rovers (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Although nervy at times, Pools were able to grind out the win and move themselves out of the League Two relegation zone - an outcome that Curle believes will lift everyone associated with the club.

Curle said: “This football club needed a win. The changing room needed a win. The supporters needed a win. The town needed a win. I needed a win. The chairman needed a win. Everybody needed a win.

“The secret is needing it because if you need it, you’ll do the horrible side of the game, you’ll do the ugly side of the game and the preparation perfectly.

“The harder we work and the more needs we have at the football club will materialise.”

For most of Tuesday night, the Suit Direct Stadium was rocking as hopes for a first win of the season slowly started to seep into belief that their maiden victory was just around the corner.

And, as always, the supporters inside the ground played a major role in helping Pools over the line - support that Curle was very grateful for.

“If I had the opportunity I would have gone round and shook everyone's hand.” Curle admitted post-match.

“I value their support because I know what it’s like as a player to get the backing of your home supporters.

“We’ve got a changing room here that value that. The players have gone round and shown their appreciation for that.

“You can’t be a segmented football club as we’re all under the same banner of Hartlepool United. We’ve got to be proud to be here, show your appreciation and work hard and that’s the bottom line.

“You don’t have that winning mentality if you don’t win games. It’s about educating players on how to win games.