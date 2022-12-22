This is when Hartlepool United will be training over Christmas period ahead of Rochdale clash
Keith Curle has revealed Hartlepool United’s Christmas programme with players set to have Christmas Day off before the trip to Rochdale on Boxing Day.
Pools have been out of action since their 2-0 win over Crawley Town earlier this month after the fixture with Newport County was postponed due to the freezing temperatures sweeping the nation.
The Hartlepool boss confirmed his side used the postponement to add in extended training sessions ahead of what is often considered the busiest period of the season over Christmas and into the New Year.
Hartlepool travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day before fixtures with Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium and Curle has confirmed his players will be training on Christmas Eve before their trip to the Crown Oil Arena but will be able to spend time with their family on Christmas Day ahead of another significant fixture at the foot of the League Two table.
Curle told The Mail: “We were able to have an extended day on the Friday and an extended work day on Saturday morning.
"They had a day off on Sunday and Monday to give the lads rest days going into the Christmas programme now where we know Tuesday and Wednesday we’re in, off Thursday, then working Friday and working Christmas Eve.
“The lads can have Sunday, Christmas Day, off, but they will be going off with an understanding of what their role is and what their job is on Boxing Day knowing that when they come back in it’s work mode.”