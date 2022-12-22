Pools have been out of action since their 2-0 win over Crawley Town earlier this month after the fixture with Newport County was postponed due to the freezing temperatures sweeping the nation.

The Hartlepool boss confirmed his side used the postponement to add in extended training sessions ahead of what is often considered the busiest period of the season over Christmas and into the New Year.

Hartlepool travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day before fixtures with Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium and Curle has confirmed his players will be training on Christmas Eve before their trip to the Crown Oil Arena but will be able to spend time with their family on Christmas Day ahead of another significant fixture at the foot of the League Two table.

Hartlepool United players will be able to spend Christmas with their family ahead of Rochdale trip. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle told The Mail: “We were able to have an extended day on the Friday and an extended work day on Saturday morning.

"They had a day off on Sunday and Monday to give the lads rest days going into the Christmas programme now where we know Tuesday and Wednesday we’re in, off Thursday, then working Friday and working Christmas Eve.