Curle was hoping to see Pools kick on from their first away win of the season against Crawley Town where his side produced an impressive performance on the back of what had been a humiliating defeat against Stockport County.

Hartlepool’s win at Crawley was the start of what is a crucial run of games for the club heading into the New Year, alongside the transfer window, with the fixture against Newport seen as an opportunity to string back-to-back wins together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, however, the game at the Suit Direct Stadium was one of 10 in League Two to fall victim to the freezing temperatures nationwide, with the club not back in action until Boxing Day’s trip to Rochdale.

Hartlepool United's League Two meeting with Newport County was one of several to be postponed due to the freezing temperatures. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“It was frustrating, you always want a home game, but we know all the work that was done to try and get the game on,” Curle explained to The Mail.

“We wanted the game on but we understand why the game was not on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were training as normal on Friday and then just before we were going to start the match prep we got the call that the pitch inspection had come back as a negative.

“Because we got the shout early enough we were able to have an extended day and we were able to change the training so then it became a physical training day topped up again on the Saturday morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Suit Direct Stadium pitch fell victim to the freezing temperatures last week. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite some of the frustrations at having to wait to try and build on their win over Crawley, Curle acknowledged it was the right decision to make, including making the call early with supporters in mind.

“Yeah definitely [it was the right decision],” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used it then on Friday as an opportunity to plan where we were going to go, the staff and myself; Westy, Sweens, Chris Napier and Chris Trotter we all had games we were penned in to go to and every one of those games got called off.