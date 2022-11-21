Missilou was confirmed by the club less than 90 minutes before kick-off at Holker Street and was immediately handed his first start for the club which he marked by scoring his first Hartlepool goal.

Missilou has featured under interim manager Curle previously in his career when at Northampton Town in League One with Curle revealing to The Mail the decision to bring in the 30-year-old free agent was influenced by the injury to Crawford.

Crawford underwent surgery to an ankle injury which has been troubling him since the end of last season.

Hartlepool United's Interim Manager Keith Curle and new signing Chris Missilou after the League Two game at Barrow. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

The 23-year-old is set to miss a prolonged period with Curle suggesting he hopes to have Crawford back available for the latter part of the season.

And with Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang also dealing with calf and hamstring issues respectively, it has led to Curle making a move in the free agent market for the second time.

“Yeah, injuries to Tom Crawford and also Mark Shelton [played their part],” Curle told The Mail.

“Then you get players playing in the centre of midfield playing a lot of games consistently. We need a little bit of cover until we get to January.

Christopher Missilou scored on his Hartlepool United debut. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“If anything had happened to the other midfield players then we’re looking at playing wingers in the competitive areas so he’s a little bit of cover, a little bit of freshness and a little bit of legs.”

And, despite the defeat at Barrow, Curle believes Missilou will be able to contribute to the team moving forward.

“He’s a competitive player. He likes to work in the action areas and won’t shy away from a tackle,” said Curle.

“He needs to get fit and get up to speed but he’s got dynamics in him and can be a spark for other people to come and join in the battles that are going to ensue between now and the end of the season.