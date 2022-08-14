Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool native Taylor completed a dream move to the Suit Direct Stadium this summer on a season-long loan from the Stadium of Light and was handed his debut in the opening day defeat at Walsall.

The 19-year-old also featured from the off in Pools’ defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup but was omitted from Hartley’s 18-man squad at Sixfields as Pools slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Taylor travelled with the squad, and could be seen completing a series of warm-up routines ahead of the game, but was not included with Hartley revealing the decision was tactical as opposed to any potential injury concerns.

Ellis Taylor was not involved for Hartlepool United against Northampton Town. MI News & Sport Ltd

He told The Mail: “Yeah [it was tactical].

“He’s a young man, he’s come in over the last three games and we just felt we’re away from home and sometimes you just try and fill your bench with a little bit more experience.

“He’s a young kid, he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He’s played enough minutes so far.

“Sometimes you just have to look and see when you’re away from home playing against a difficult opposition.”

Hartlepool United were narrowly beaten by Northampton Town at Sixfields. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Taylor is one of 15 summer signings at the Suit Direct Stadium, including winger Wes McDonald who also missed the trip to Northampton having signed late on Friday.