Tom Crawford keen for Hartlepool United to lay down marker at Stockport County ahead of return to National League

Tom Crawford believes the first step for Hartlepool United on their road to recovery should begin against Stockport County before they bow out of the Football League.

By Joe Ramage
Published 6th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Hartlepool head to Edgeley Park for their final fixture in League Two before they return to the National League for the 2023-24 campaign.

Crawford is one of few remaining at the Suit Direct Stadium who were part of the club’s promotion winning campaign in 2021 and, therefore, knows what lies ahead for the club next season.

The midfielder has endured a challenging season having been forced to miss the majority of the campaign through injury.

Tom Crawford returned to the Hartlepool United squad recently following a lengthy injury lay off this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Tom Crawford returned to the Hartlepool United squad recently following a lengthy injury lay off this season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Crawford had surgery on a long-term ankle problem and made his first start since October in the recent 3-1 win over Barrow.

Manager John Askey may turn to Crawford once more at Stockport with the 23-year-old keen for his side to lay down some early intentions ahead of next season and their quest for an immediate return to the Football League.

"It’ll be a tough game. They've obviously got something to play for in that third promotion spot,” said Crawford.

"I’m guessing it will be a full crowd and they'll be fighting and raring to go and we’ve just got to go and try and spoil the party.

Tom Crawford is one of few players in the Hartlepool United squad who were promoted back to the EFL in 2021. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)Tom Crawford is one of few players in the Hartlepool United squad who were promoted back to the EFL in 2021. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
"It’s the last game of the season but it’s the one closest to next season so we’ve got to put it into action and set our stall out that this is how we’re going to be, this is how we’re going to set up and this is what we’re going to do next season and try and start with a win.”

Should Hartlepool be successful in signing off their league campaign with a win, it will mean former manager Dave Challinor and his Stockport side will have to make do with a play-off spot.

Crawford has a strong affiliation with the man who brought him to Hartlepool almost three years ago but when it comes to matters on the field the midfielder concedes there are no friends in football.

"He’s been a big part of my career,” explained Crawford.

"He took me to Fylde on loan when I was at Notts County and then brought me to Hartlepool.

"I’d say he’s a close friend of mine, I get on well with him and I speak to him every so often and he’s obviously a top class manager.

"But we’ve got to beat them at the end of the day. There’s no friends in football, is there?”

