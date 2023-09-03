Crawford is enjoying a bright start to the National League campaign and looks to be enjoying being able to compete again having spent the majority of last season on the sideline through injury.

The midfielder required surgery on an ankle problem which kept him out of action for almost six months.

Crawford has been tasked with a slightly different role in the early part of the season for John Askey’s side, owing to injuries elsewhere, but the 24-year-old has thrived and has been able to add to his goal tally for the club, having found the back of the net twice in the opening seven games.

Tom Crawford scored his second goal of the season as Hartlepool United earned victory over Wealdstone at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It was Crawford’s early strike which got Pools on their way against Wealdstone as they earned a fourth consecutive win at the Suit Direct Stadium this season.

And after the news of both Dodds and Mancini’s season-ending injuries, Crawford admits victory was the perfect tonic.

"We’re very pleased with the win,” said Crawford.

"After the bad news in the week with Anthony and Doddsy I think we needed that. We were a bit down when we found out about the news, so just as a whole we needed to get over the line and get a win and we’ve done that.

"It’s horrible it’s happened to two key players for us, but the gaffer has said about the whole squad and how everyone is going to be needed. So people need to step up and I thought we did that.

"We played well and showed what we can do. The second half was about being in our shape a little bit more. I felt like we could have done better towards the end of the game, but we got through it in the end so it’s onto Oxford next Saturday.”