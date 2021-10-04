What Dave Challinor wants to see more of from Hartlepool United's dressing room following defeat at Stevenage
Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor isn’t prepared to pull the wool over his players’ eyes following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.
The Pools boss will tell players what he feels they need to hear with some home truths even if they don’t necessarily want to hear them.
Hartlepool slipped to 13th in the table following a fourth away defeat in five League Two matches so far this season.
And Challinor, never one to mince his words, was quick to assess his feelings toward his players.
"Sometimes I wish it was an angry dressing room and unfortunately I always end up being the angry one,” he admitted.
“I think people need to show more and show more in adversity.
"This isn't a dressing down or a slagging off of individuals – collectively we've not won the game and every player has to look at themselves individually as I will do and say what more can I do.
"From my perspective, I've watched three or four games of Stevenage, looked at areas where I think we can get joy, telling the players what will happen out there which happened, then there becomes a responsibility of the players to do the extra bit.
"Do they watch games, watch opposition? We show them clips and we analyse stuff and give them information but some responsibility will come down to them.”
Read More
Pools’ performances in recent weeks have suffered along with the results and a lack of goals is proving a growing concern for all involved.
“It’s about taking that disappointment now and using the stuff that happens Monday to Friday to try and dictate that when that chance in front of goal comes around next week, you've worked on your technique and you're confident you can stick the ball in the net,” he added.
“I don't think people do that enough and we'll always go back to football has changed and footballers are too precious and don't like being shouted at but it's not about that, I'm not going to lie to them and they need to have an endgame.
"If their endgame is to play higher than League Two then they need to improve.”