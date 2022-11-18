Keith Curle’s side did things the hard way against the spirited National League outfit but know they will have to improve if they are to take any points away from Holker Street this weekend.

Pools return to league action on the back of a cruel defeat at Stevenage as they remain in the bottom two ahead of a trip to a Barrow side who have won three of their last four games.

Manager Wild was one of the names linked with the Hartlepool vacancy in the summer before joining Barrow, but what did he learn from Pools' shootout success over Solihull?

Barrow manager Pete Wild looks on from the stands during the FA Cup first round replay between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“That we keep going. We will keep going and we’re able to change. We’re prepared to change and we’re committed,” Curle told The Mail.

Pools remain without a number of players, although Curle hopes to have ‘one or two’ back in contention. Striker Jack Hamilton is a doubt after taking a knock on the ankle while Josh Umerah is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season at Stevenage.

“The first thing is we rally the troops and then the focus is very much on Barrow,” said Curle.

