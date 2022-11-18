What did Barrow manager Pete Wild learn from Hartlepool United's FA Cup success over Solihull Moors
Barrow manager Pete Wild was an interested spectator at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday as Hartlepool United made it into the second round of the FA Cup on penalties against Solihull Moors.
Keith Curle’s side did things the hard way against the spirited National League outfit but know they will have to improve if they are to take any points away from Holker Street this weekend.
Pools return to league action on the back of a cruel defeat at Stevenage as they remain in the bottom two ahead of a trip to a Barrow side who have won three of their last four games.
Manager Wild was one of the names linked with the Hartlepool vacancy in the summer before joining Barrow, but what did he learn from Pools' shootout success over Solihull?
“That we keep going. We will keep going and we’re able to change. We’re prepared to change and we’re committed,” Curle told The Mail.
Pools remain without a number of players, although Curle hopes to have ‘one or two’ back in contention. Striker Jack Hamilton is a doubt after taking a knock on the ankle while Josh Umerah is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season at Stevenage.
“The first thing is we rally the troops and then the focus is very much on Barrow,” said Curle.
“We don’t look ahead of ourselves because we’ve got a very important game on Saturday that we need to be competitive in. There's lessons we’ve got to learn from [against Solihull] but there’s also positives to take from the performance at Stevenage. We’re still a work in progress.”