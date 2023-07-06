John Askey brought his promotion winning goalkeeper with York City to the Suit Direct Stadium to rival former Sunderland youngster Joel Dixon for the No.1 spot this season after agreeing a season-long loan deal for the 30-year-old.

But that season-long loan deal could be cut short in January with Harrogate having placed a recall clause into the agreement allowing Simon Weaver to bring Jameson back to the Envirovent Stadium should he feel the need to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jameson expressed a desire to move on from North Yorkshire at the end of last season having lost his place in Weaver's side to Mark Oxley.

Jameson made 31 appearances having landed a dream move to the Football League on the back of his promotion success with York in 2022.

But despite being a regular throughout the first half of the season, Weaver turned to Oxley for the final months of the campaign leaving Jameson keen to explore his options elsewhere.

"I wish the club all the best moving forward and I’m looking forward to a new challenge next season,” Jameson wrote in an update to supporters at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite still being under contract with the Sulphurites, boss Weaver revealed the club would circulate his name this summer as a result, with Hartlepool holding a longstanding interest in the goalkeeper as a deal was finally agreed – including that recall clause.

Pete Jameson has joined Hartlepool United on a season-long loan deal from Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was towards the end of last week when John rang me and firmed up what they could offer, but Darren Kelly had been talking to me about Pete for a couple of weeks prior to that,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Obviously it’s a season-long loan, but there’s the option to call Pete back here in January should the need arise.

“I’m happy for Pete that he has got his move.

"Initially, I didn't want him to go anywhere because last season we had two really good keepers, really strong competition for the shirt, and I was very happy with that dynamic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad