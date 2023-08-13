Hartlepool had to wait to see their summer signing in competitive action for the first time after he was unavailable to feature in John Askey's squad at Barnet on the opening day.

But the 28-year-old wasted little time introducing himself to the Suit Direct Stadium faithful after opening the scoring against Pools’ North East neighbours when turning in from close range from Charlie Seaman’s low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former FC Halifax Town man showed plenty of vigour in attack when chasing down and linking up play, as well as performing his defensive duties against a Gateshead side who enjoyed plenty of possession.

Dieseruvwe was then tasked with leading the line himself for over half-an-hour in the second half when strike partner Josh Umerah was dismissed – something he again managed well.

But the forward wasn’t done there as he turned in once more in the 90th minute, following excellent work by Callum Cooke on the wing, to claim Hartlepool's first win of the season.

“There were a lot of good performances. If we can do that all season then I’ll be very happy. But for his debut he couldn't have done any better,” said Askey.

John Askey praised Hartlepool United striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after his debut double earned victory over Gateshead. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why he was signed. I’m hoping we see more of it. His all round play is good, he’s got a good footballing brain and gets himself into good areas so the signs are good.

“From the first pre-season game I think he got his first goal and has carried that on,” added Askey.

“He makes a big difference to us, he’s the perfect focal point and if he can play like that until the end of the season then he’s going to make a huge difference to us.

"What I did like about his goals is they were typical strikers goals for us. He’s somebody who’s a goalscorer in the six-yard box.