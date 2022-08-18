Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKinstry returned to Fir Park earlier this week, the club where he started his career, after agreeing a season-long loan deal with the Scottish Premiership side.

The Scotland Under-21s star had been linked with a move to the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this summer, with The Mail revealing Pools were interested at the beginning of pre-season, before a deal stalled.

And Pools boss Hartley has now confirmed to The Mail he was interested in the Leeds youngster, admitting is a player both he and assistant Gordon Young liked.

Paul Hartley has confirmed Hartlepool United were interested in Leeds United midfielder. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

“Yeah he’s somebody that we spoke about a few weeks ago and when we first came in,” Hartley revealed.

“He was a player that we liked, but it wasn’t to be.

“There was a situation where we tried to get him in, but it didn’t work out. So we just have to move on and try and get another one in.”

McKinstry progressed through the ranks at Motherwell before moving to Elland Road in 2019 where the midfielder still has one-year left on his deal with the Premier League side.

Hartlepool United were rumoured to be interested in former Hibernian and Celtic midfielder Scott Allan (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I’ve worked with Stuart before and know exactly what he is capable of,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said after signing the 19-year-old.

“He has progressed in his time down south and having the experience of being in and around the first-team has been beneficial for him.

“He is an excellent addition to the squad and I look forward to seeing what he produces this season.”

McKinstry is the latest player Pools are believed to have missed out on, with reports the club were interested in former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan who has now joined Scottish Championship side Arbroath.

Pools are also understood to have missed out on Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks, with the 20-year-old in line to potentially come up against Hartley’s side this weekend when Bradford City visit the Suit Direct Stadium after completing a season-long loan move to the Bantams from Selhurst Park.