Hartlepool return to league action this weekend when they make the long journey south to face Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

And Pools are heading into the game on the back of a hugely disappointing afternoon in the FA Cup as they were knocked out of the fourth qualifying round by National League North outfit Chester.

Askey had started a full-strength squad in the hope of being able to build on the 3-1 win over Eastleigh the week previous before Pools would fall victim to an FA Cup upset.

John Askey will return to the Hartlepool United dugout against Aldershot Town.

Askey was left shocked by his side’s performance but admits the response in training since that defeat has been good, with no signs of any potential hangover heading back into National League action.

"Results like that are always going to hurt, and it does,” said Askey.

"Hopefully we’ll get a reaction on Saturday.

"The players have come in and responded well in training, obviously that doesn’t mean a great deal if we don’t win on Saturday but the attitude has been good and determined to get back to what’s the most important thing and that’s winning league games.”

Askey will also make a return himself this weekend as he returns to the dugout following a touchline ban for the FA Cup tie with Chester.

And the Pools boss says he is looking forward to being back in his familiar surroundings on the sideline having been banished to the stands last weekend.

"It was frustrating on Saturday. You sit there and watch, as we all were, very frustrated,” he said.

"Even though I could get the messages on it’s not the same as being with the players, so it’ll be nice to get back into the dressing room and back onto the pitch.”

