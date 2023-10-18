News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Injury update for Hartlepool United involving ex-Mansfield Town and Bradford City midfielders

Kieran Wallace could be back for Hartlepool United next week while Callum Cooke remains on track for an early return next month.
By Joe Ramage
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool have suffered a number of huge injury blows throughout the opening months of the campaign with several key players ruled out for lengthy periods.

Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini were both set to miss the rest of the campaign following injuries sustained in August while Cooke was expected to miss a number of months with an ankle injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But John Askey has also had to deal with several niggling injuries within his squad – the likes of Wallace, Oliver Finney and Alex Lacey having all been in and out of the side at various stages this season.

John Askey provided an injury update on Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace.John Askey provided an injury update on Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace.
John Askey provided an injury update on Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace.
Most Popular

Wallace has been missing since the win over Dagenham & Redbridge last month after picking up a leg injury which Askey revealed fears, initially, over a possible stress fracture.

And although Wallace is set to miss out again for Hartlepool’s trip to face Aldershot Town back on National League duty, the midfielder could make a return to full fitness next week with Pools away to FC Halifax Town before a home fixture with Rochdale.

Read More
Middlesbrough midfielder looking to seize Hartlepool United loan opportunity

Cooke, meanwhile, remains on track to return early from an ankle injury picked up in training.

Callum Cooke has been out of action since Hartlepool United's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City.Callum Cooke has been out of action since Hartlepool United's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City.
Callum Cooke has been out of action since Hartlepool United's 5-2 defeat to Oxford City.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Bradford City man turned an ankle at the end of a training session ahead of the defeat to Woking with suggestions the 26-year-old could be out until the New Year.

But The Mail exclusively revealed that both Cooke and French midfielder Mancini are in line for quick returns.

Cooke is slated to be back in contention for Askey’s side as early as next month while Mancini could be considered once again by Christmas.

But Askey has suggested his side need to forget about the potential boost that would follow from those injured players returning and instead focus on getting back on track in the National League after suffering an afternoon to forget in the FA Cup against Chester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Kieran is back running, same with Callum Cooke – he’s back running, too,” Askey confirmed to BBC Radio Tees.

"Hopefully with Kieran he’ll be back next week. With Callum, he’s recovered quicker than we thought so we’re hoping by about the middle of November he should be back with us.

"It’s a boost, but there’s a lot of games from now until then and players have got to get match fit again. So you can’t expect too much of these players when they first come back.

"We’ve got to forget about the likes of Callum and the others. The players who are playing have got to make sure that we win games and if you get given a shirt then keep it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey will hope to have Finney and loan defender Charlie Seaman available for the trip to Aldershot after both were left out of the squad to face Chester.

Askey, himself, will also return to full duty and be back in the Hartlepool dugout having served a touchline ban last weekend.

Related topics:Bradford City