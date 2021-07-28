Pools were beaten 2-1 at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night as they suffered their third straight loss at the hands of National League North opposition in the space of a week.

And with just over a week to go until the League Two season, fans are understandably worried heading into the new campaign.

Here’s what some had to say…

Trialist Caolan Lavery in action (photo: Bernadette Malcolmson).

@MonkeyM69913110: “We barely looked a threat, thought Molyneux was bright but we can't go into the season with current options. Cullen for one has played 50 mins so far!”

@PeterTwin90: “Going to be a difficult season, the biggest concern for me is fans are gonna jump on this negativity and boo the players at half time of game 1 and we're going to spiral back down to the National League because the younger players can't handle pelters from their own fans.”

@MbwLdurham: “We are not good enough, DC clearly knows this, club need to work a bit faster, as we look very uninspiring, and have not got anyone up front.”

@wanchop33: “Chairman needs to get his hand in his pocket and support [Dave Challinor] properly.”

@hendohufc: “Only pools could end up worse off after being promoted as it stands, let's see what August brings us in terms of players signed.”

@JackAshmann: “We need to go out and buy a serious striker. New goal keeper and some of the current players need to give their head a wobble. Feel sorry for the manager.”

@Davidjrj123: “Ah, it's a good job our league opposition aren't 2 leagues above all these conference north teams that are making us look daft, isn't it?”

@RayShipley12: “Worst pre season for years but that's understandable given time we've had to prepare but in Chally I really believe we will be OK if given the money to strengthen, over to you Raj.”

@MattyMason_1908: “Crawley not ready for Trialist FC.”

@mickyga78: “Can’t keep clean sheets can’t score looking good!”

@paulkeay: “From a promotion winning team to this in 5 weeks. Only at Hartlepool United ”

@Matthew43088815: “Anyone who says this is only pre season needs to give their head a wobble, dreading this season!”

