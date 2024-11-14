Cosmic Getaways: Astro-tourism set to soar in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer of Northern Lights and the rare A3 comet sighting have ignited a surge of interest in astro-tourism, as travellers seek cosmic connections in the night sky.

According to Euronews' 2025 travel trends report, Astro-Tourism is one of the seven key trends set to dominate how we travel and holiday next year.

In 2023 alone, 20 new International Dark Sky Parks (IDSPs) were designated worldwide, from North America to Europe, to China, reflecting the growing interest in travelling to destinations with low light pollution.

The rise of astro-tourism reflects a broader shift towards purposeful travel, where individuals seek deeper connections with nature and the universe. From remote observatories nestled in tranquil settings to guided night sky tours led by seasoned astronomers, opportunities for stargazing are abundant.

The Euronews Travel Trend Report points to New Scientist Discovery Tours, which has reported a 450% increase in the capacity of its astronomy-inspired trips between 2022 and 2024. The company’s tours for the 2026/27 total solar eclipses have already attracted over 1,600 sign-ups, indicating a growing appetite for dark-sky tourism.

Locations like Western Australia and Chile are promoting their dark-sky environments, allowing visitors to experience unique stargazing opportunities while preserving Indigenous cultural heritage and encouraging community-led tours.

Closer to home, Northumberland National Park, along with most of Kielder Water & Forest Park, offer some of the UK’s most pristine dark skies. Together, they form England's first International Dark Sky Park, a designation awarded in 2013 by the International Dark Sky Association in recognition of their joint commitment to conserving the dark skies and reducing light pollution, making them ideal destinations for stargazers.

By integrating astro-tourism into existing attractions, countries can balance seasonal tourism, drawing visitors during quieter months when celestial events are most visible.

Ruth Wright, Managing Editor of Euronews Travel and Euronews Green, says: “Our social media feeds this summer were awash with stunning Northern Lights photos snapped right outside our gardens and windows. It’s amazing how this has sparked a renewed sense of wonder in so many of us. Looking ahead, we’d expect people to start making travel plans to Australia to witness its total solar eclipse in 2028. With the current solar maximum, we’re also likely to see a big wave of astro-tourists flocking to spots like Northumberland, Iceland, Norway, and Canada—famous for their crystal-clear skies and breathtaking Northern Lights displays."

While astro-tourism is on the rise, Euronews highlights several other key travel trends for 2025:

Destination Dupes: Alternative locations that offer similar vibes to top travel hotspots, such as swapping Lake Como for Slovenia’s Lake Bled.

Coolcations: holidays in colder climates during ‘warmer months’, driven by both climate concerns and the pursuit of unique experiences.

Set Adventures: Inspired by film locations, travellers head to destinations made famous by movies and shows.Rail Renaissance: Slower-paced journeys by train that focus on enjoying the landscape.

Purposeful Journeys: Holidays where visitors can volunteer and contribute to local communities, such as ecological or cultural preservation projects.

AI-Led Travel: Embracing AI for personalised travel planning, helping visitors discover hidden gems.

To download the trends report, go here https://travel-trends.euronews.com/p/1