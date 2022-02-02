Hartlepool musician’s first headline gig in town since 2019 sells out ‘in seconds’ as new date added
An up and coming musician from Hartlepool is set to play a sold out home after tickets were snatched up in seconds.
Hartlepool artist Michael Gallagher, 25, will play his first headline gig in Hartlepool in over two years when he takes to the stage at Idols, in Church Street, later this month.
The gig on Friday, February 18, will be Michael’s first live performance of 2022 after the musician completed his first mini tour across London, Manchester and Newcastle in December last year.
Michael, who is also going back in the studio this month, has said the show will be intimate and those who are lucky to grab a ticket will get to hear some brand new songs.
The gig sold out “in less than a minute” and organisers have added a second date, on Saturday, February 25, due to the high demand.
“I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully there will be a nice crowd there,” said Michael.
He continued: "We’ve been working on some new material. It will be nice to play some of the new songs and see how they go down with people in an intimate setting and see what they think of it.
"It’d be nice to treat the people who get tickets to some new music.”
Michael’s last headline gig in Hartlepool was at the Town Hall Theatre in November 2019 when more than 400 people attended the show.
Since the start of the pandemic, he performed in town supporting The Futureheads at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival in August and Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape in October 2021.
Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of the town, has said he hopes he will play plenty of gigs this year.
He said: "I’m hoping this one flies out.
"It will be nice and intimate. Probably it will be a sweaty one. I think it will be great night all around for people to enjoy and have a good time.”
in 2021, Michael released four singles – Lula, Call My Name, Time and Fallen. The breakthrough artist has added he hopes to release an EP by the end of this year.