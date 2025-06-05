Prime Video will continue to release Clarkson’s Farm this week 👀

Clarkson’s Farm will soon bring an end to its latest series.

Prime Video has confirmed the release schedule for the show.

But how many episodes are left?

It might feel like viewers have only just returned to Diddly Squat Farm but the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm is almost over. Fans have faced week-long waits for more episodes but the series is almost complete.

Prime Video has been rolling the show out through late May and June - with multiple episodes out each week. It comes a year after the third series came out on the streaming service.

But how many episodes are left in Clarkson’s Farm latest season? Here’s all you need to know:

When are the next episodes of Clarkson’s Farm out?

Kaleb in Clarkson's Farm series 4 | Prime Video

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson’s adventures at Diddly Squat Farm have been kept on their toes with the latest series. Prime Video has been rolling it out weekly, but with different amounts of episodes.

Amazon will release the next instalments of Clarkson’s Farm tomorrow (June 6). Viewers will have two more episodes to watch from 8am GMT.

How many episodes are left in Clarkson’s Farm series 4?

The popular documentary show has been very consistent when it comes to the length of its seasons - dating all the way back to its first series in 2021. Clarkson’s Farm has eight episodes in each season.

Series four of the show will also have eight episodes in total. The first six have already been released with the final two arriving on June 6.

The full fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm will be available to stream on Prime Video from 8am GMT tomorrow. You can also catch up on seasons one through three already.

What to expect from Clarkson’s Farm in series 4?

Amazon’s synopsis for the latest season of the hit show reads: “After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone.

“In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea. Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.”

The synopsis adds: “However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

“Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage - from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats. Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. But when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible.”

