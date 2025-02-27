This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Things are about to get very noisy at Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue this August Bank Holiday

Leeds and Reading Festival have just announced their latest wave of acts performing at 2025’s event.

They include nu-metal titans Limp Bizkit, hip-hop heavyweights D-Block Europe and Good Neighbours.

The new acts join headliners Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Hozier and Bring me The Horizon at this year’s events.

Limp Bizkit make their explosive return to Reading & Leeds this summer, bringing their signature chaos and anthems to the stage. Led by the ever-unpredictable Fred Durst, the multi-platinum rap-rock icons have defined a generation—and now, they’re bigger than ever. With sold-out UK shows at Wembley Arena and Gunnersbury Park, a fresh wave of fans is jumping on board, ready to witness the band’s high-octane performance.

UK rap titans D-Block Europe are also set to deliver one of the most hyped sets of the weekend, leading into Travis Scott’s only European show of the year. As the first UK rap act to sell out four consecutive nights at The O2 and with multiple gold and platinum releases, the South London duo have cemented their status as global heavyweights.

Bringing a fresh wave of indie innovation, Bakar makes his highly anticipated return to Reading & Leeds this August. Known for redefining British guitar-driven pop, he’s joined by a stacked lineup of emerging talent: viral duo Good Neighbours , Manchester’s Boygenius-produced jasmine.4.t , Wrexham four-piece The Royston Club , Liverpool’s cinematic Red Rum Club , and Leicester’s ambitious pop-punk outfit Mouth Culture .

Leeds and Reading Festival - second announcement in full

Limp Bizkit have been announced as part of this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals, as organisers reveal their second wave of acts. | Getty Images for KROQ

Limp Bizkit

D-Block Europe

AViVa

Badger

Bakar

Balu Brigada

Been Stellar

Ecca Vandal

Example

Glixen

Good Health Good Wealth

Good Neighbours

Heartworms

House of Protection

Jasmine.4.t

Jazzy

Matilda Mann

Mouth Culture

Nell Mescal

Nemzzz

Origami Angel

Pozer

Red Rum Club

Rifle

Snayx

The Royston Club

VLURE

VOILÀ

Who has already been confirmed as performers at Leeds and Reading Festival 2025?

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at next year's Leeds Festival.

The new acts join the following performers who were confirmed during the first announcement:

Chappell Roan

Hozier

Bring Me The Horizon

Travis Scott

AJ Tracey

Becky Hill

Sammy Virji

Enter Shikari

The Kooks

Bloc Party

Trippie Redd

Conan Gray

Amyl and The Sniffers

Wunderhorse

Royel Otis

Del Water Gap

Balming Tiger

Alessi Rose

DJ EZ

Rudim3ntal

High Vis

Bilmuri

Blanco

Issey Cross

Antony Szmierek

Mannequin Pussy

Girls Don't Sync

Good Kid

Nieve Ella

Lancey Foux

The Dare

Suki Waterhouse

Sofia Isella

Lambrini Girls

Snow Strippers

Soft Play

Luvcat

Sea Girls

Pale Waves

Songer

The Chats

Wallows

Lola Young

The Linda Lindas

South Arcade

Tickets for Leeds and Reading Festival are still on sale now - head on over to Ticketmaster UK to check out day and weekend ticketing options, along with VIP and hospitality packages also on offer.