Chance for women and girls urged to find inner warrior with Hartlepool Rugby Club introductory events

The club, which plays at Mayfield Park in Easington Road, and recently formed a new ladies side, are holding two Inner Warrior Camps to introduce more girls to the sport.

And it hopes Team GB’s valiant effort at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics helps to inspire females of all ages to try their hand at the game.

Warrior camps provide the perfect way to get active, meet new people, challenge yourself and pick up new skills.

Nor do you need to have played before.

Hartlepool Ladies player Nicola Hunter said: “I think it’s an unreal time for females to get stuck into rugby.

“The Warrior Camps are more than just the sport though, it’s about the fun, the social element, the challenge physically of just getting active.

“It’s also important for people to know that they’re not stepping into contact rugby. There’s touch rugby, there’s tag rugby.”

The camps are also open to women and girls who have had a taste of the game before and are interested in playing again.

The club held a camp back in May that was so well attended it led to the formation of the Hartlepool Ladies side.

The first Inner Warrior Camp for girls aged between 11 and 17 takes place on Sunday, August 29, at 11am, with the women’s a week later on Sunday, September 5, at noon.

All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]

