The 27th annual Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival is this weekend serving up over 40 beers, lagers, wines and ciders, together with live music.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of guests to the festival which will take place at the Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday and Saturday.

A number of local breweries will be showcasing their tastiest tipples as well as others from all over the country.

Last year's Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall.

Hartlepool Round Table said: “Preparations are well underway ready to welcome you to the biggest beer festival Hartlepool has to offer.

“Our Annual Hartlepool Beer Festival is the main event in our calendar that allows us to raise the vital funds to run the Santa Sleigh Tour, The Boxing Day Dip and helps us to fund and provide support for others in our town.

“We can't wait to welcome you to the festival on the 13th and 14th of October.”

Organisers proudly say the festival will have something for all tastes with a wide selection of beers from pale, amber, golden, and ruby ales and stouts.

Left-righ: Keith Kitching, Josh Holmes, Keith Stenson and Steve Gaffney of Hartlepool at the 2022 Hartlepool Beer Festival.

This year, they have their highest number of vegan and gluten free beers.

And there will be lots of ciders, lagers, and wines to enjoy.

Hartlepool breweries represented at the festival include Camerons and Elwick’s Crafty Monkey which will be presenting their New Era amber ale, Black Celebration stout and their signature Ruby ale.

And wine and spirit maker Monkey Hanger Co, created by Hartlepool expat Amelia Pearce, has produced beer mats.

In response to public feedback, this year’s festival programme will includes the ability to give each drink a score out of 10.

The festival is open from 6pm to 11.30pm on Friday when the entertainment on stage will be provided by bands Guess and The Average Joes.

From noon till 4pm on Saturday afternoon, guests can enjoy just the drinks, before things liven up again on the night from 6pm.

Saturday night entertainment comes in the shape of bands Big Sigh and the Yawns, and Electric Sheep.

All profits from the festival will go to support other charities and local good causes.